How to Watch the LSU vs. Virginia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
A pair of streaking squads meet when the LSU Tigers (7-1) host the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Hokies, winners of four in a row.
LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
LSU vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Hokies average 16.8 more points per game (80.3) than the Tigers allow (63.5).
- When it scores more than 63.5 points, Virginia Tech is 4-1.
- LSU has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 80.3 points.
- The Tigers score 95.3 points per game, 37.0 more points than the 58.3 the Hokies give up.
- LSU is 7-1 when scoring more than 58.3 points.
- Virginia Tech is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 95.3 points.
- This year the Tigers are shooting 50.7% from the field, 15.5% higher than the Hokies concede.
- The Hokies' 49.3 shooting percentage from the field is 12.6 higher than the Tigers have conceded.
LSU Leaders
- Aneesah Morrow: 18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)
- Mikaylah Williams: 17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34)
- Flau'jae Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Hailey Van Lith: 12.9 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
- Sa'Myah Smith: 11.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 66.0 FG%
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 106-47
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/24/2023
|Niagara
|W 99-65
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Virginia
|W 76-73
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/30/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/10/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/12/2023
|McNeese
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
