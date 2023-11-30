The Kansas Jayhawks (2-3) play the SE Louisiana Lions (4-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SE Louisiana vs. Kansas Scoring Comparison

The Lions score an average of 62.9 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 65.6 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.6 points, SE Louisiana is 2-0.

Kansas' record is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 62.9 points.

The Jayhawks average 23.4 more points per game (72.8) than the Lions allow (49.4).

Kansas is 2-3 when scoring more than 49.4 points.

SE Louisiana is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.

The Jayhawks shoot 43.7% from the field, 12.2% higher than the Lions concede defensively.

The Lions' 43.7 shooting percentage from the field is only 3.8 higher than the Jayhawks have conceded.

SE Louisiana Leaders

Hailey Giaratano: 12 PTS, 44 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

12 PTS, 44 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Cheyanne Daniels: 12 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.7 FG%

12 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.7 FG% Taylor Bell: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15) Kennedy Paul: 7.1 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

7.1 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Avari Berry: 6.7 PTS, 65.2 FG%

