How to Watch the SE Louisiana vs. Kansas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas Jayhawks (2-3) play the SE Louisiana Lions (4-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SE Louisiana vs. Kansas Scoring Comparison
- The Lions score an average of 62.9 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 65.6 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 65.6 points, SE Louisiana is 2-0.
- Kansas' record is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 62.9 points.
- The Jayhawks average 23.4 more points per game (72.8) than the Lions allow (49.4).
- Kansas is 2-3 when scoring more than 49.4 points.
- SE Louisiana is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.
- The Jayhawks shoot 43.7% from the field, 12.2% higher than the Lions concede defensively.
- The Lions' 43.7 shooting percentage from the field is only 3.8 higher than the Jayhawks have conceded.
SE Louisiana Leaders
- Hailey Giaratano: 12 PTS, 44 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Cheyanne Daniels: 12 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.7 FG%
- Taylor Bell: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)
- Kennedy Paul: 7.1 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Avari Berry: 6.7 PTS, 65.2 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SE Louisiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Jackson State
|L 63-54
|University Center (LA)
|11/25/2023
|Mobile
|W 75-47
|University Center (LA)
|11/28/2023
|@ Wichita State
|W 64-36
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/15/2023
|South Alabama
|-
|University Center (LA)
|12/20/2023
|Oregon State
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.