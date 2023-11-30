The Dallas Stars (13-5-2) bring a four-game road win streak into a matchup with the Calgary Flames (9-10-3) on Thursday, November 30 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW.

The Stars' offense has put up 38 goals during their past 10 games, while allowing 29 goals. A total of 36 power-play opportunities during that time have turned into 10 power-play goals (27.8%). They are 6-3-1 in those games.

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which club will take home the victory in Thursday's hockey action.

Stars vs. Flames Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final score of Flames 4, Stars 3.

Stars vs Flames Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (13-5-2 overall) have a 3-2-5 record in games that have needed overtime.

In the eight games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 6-1-1 record (good for 13 points).

In the three games this season the Stars recorded only one goal, they went 1-1-1 (three points).

Dallas has taken three points from the three games this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-1-1 record).

The Stars have scored three or more goals in 13 games (11-2-0, 22 points).

In the six games when Dallas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 4-2-0 to register eight points.

When it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 6-3-1 (13 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 10 games. The Stars went 7-2-1 in those contests (15 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 9th 3.35 Goals Scored 2.91 20th 9th 2.8 Goals Allowed 3.27 20th 17th 30.4 Shots 32 9th 22nd 31.6 Shots Allowed 29.6 11th 16th 20.31% Power Play % 11.27% 27th 3rd 88.57% Penalty Kill % 83.56% 12th

Stars vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

