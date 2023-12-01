Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Beauregard Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at South Beauregard High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 1

5:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Longville, LA

Longville, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwood High School at South Beauregard High School