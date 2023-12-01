Friday's game features the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) and the No. 4 UConn Huskies (7-0) facing off at Allen Fieldhouse in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 75-73 victory for Kansas according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on December 1.

There is no line set for the game.

Kansas vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 75, UConn 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. UConn

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-1.5)

Kansas (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 148.2

Kansas' record against the spread this season is 3-3-0, while UConn's is 4-3-0. The Jayhawks have a 3-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Huskies have a record of 4-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks have a +116 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.6 points per game. They're putting up 81.3 points per game to rank 68th in college basketball and are giving up 64.7 per outing to rank 67th in college basketball.

Kansas grabs 37 rebounds per game (55th in college basketball) while conceding 29.9 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.1 boards per game.

Kansas knocks down 6.6 three-pointers per game (251st in college basketball), 1.4 fewer than its opponents (8). It is shooting 35.7% from deep (104th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 28.3%.

The Jayhawks rank 67th in college basketball with 101.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 37th in college basketball defensively with 80.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kansas has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (279th in college basketball action), 2.5 more than the 10.9 it forces on average (277th in college basketball).

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies have a +197 scoring differential, topping opponents by 28.1 points per game. They're putting up 88.7 points per game, 13th in college basketball, and are allowing 60.6 per outing to rank 16th in college basketball.

UConn wins the rebound battle by an average of 17.3 boards. It records 39.3 rebounds per game (17th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 22.

UConn connects on 7.9 three-pointers per game (136th in college basketball) while shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc (257th in college basketball). It is making 1.9 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6 per game at 34.1%.

UConn has committed 10 turnovers per game (57th in college basketball), two fewer than the 12 it forces (196th in college basketball).

