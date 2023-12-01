Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pointe Coupee Parish Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
In Pointe Coupee Parish, Louisiana, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Pointe Coupee Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Livonia High School at Family Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
