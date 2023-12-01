SE Louisiana vs. LSU: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The SE Louisiana Lions (2-5) travel to face the LSU Tigers (4-3) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the LSU vs. SE Louisiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
SE Louisiana vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SE Louisiana vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|SE Louisiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-16.5)
|145.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|LSU (-14.5)
|144.5
|-3000
|+1200
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
SE Louisiana vs. LSU Betting Trends
- SE Louisiana has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Lions have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.
- LSU is 3-4-0 ATS this season.
- Tigers games have gone over the point total four out of seven times this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.