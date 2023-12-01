There is high school basketball competition in Vernon Parish, Louisiana today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Vernon Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sulphur High School at Anacoco High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 1

4:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Anacoco, LA

Anacoco, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Joseph's Academy at Simpson High School