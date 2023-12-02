When the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles square off against the No. 15 Louisville Cardinals at 8:00 PM on Saturday, December 2, our computer model predicts the Seminoles will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Florida State vs. Louisville Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida State (-1.5) Over (46.5) Florida State 32, Louisville 21

Week 14 Predictions

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Seminoles' implied win probability is 55.6%.

The Seminoles' record against the spread is 7-4-0.

In games it is played as 1.5-point favorites or more, Florida State has an ATS record of 6-4.

There have been six Seminoles games (out of 11) that hit the over this year.

The total for this game is 46.5, 5.3 points fewer than the average total in Florida State games thus far this season.

Louisville Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are 6-5-1 against the spread this season.

Louisville is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this year.

The Cardinals have gone over in six of their 12 games with a set total (50%).

The average point total for Louisville this season is 3.7 points higher than this game's over/under.

Seminoles vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 38.8 16.8 44.8 14.3 30.2 18.2 Louisville 33 20 37.7 16.1 24 26.3

