The Grambling Tigers (2-5) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when visiting the Dayton Flyers (5-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at UD Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Grambling vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grambling Stats Insights

The Tigers' 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Flyers have given up to their opponents (43.6%).

Grambling is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Tigers are the 330th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Flyers sit at 324th.

The Tigers' 70.4 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 66.7 the Flyers allow.

When it scores more than 66.7 points, Grambling is 2-2.

Grambling Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Grambling averaged 73 points per game last season. Away, it scored 64.9.

In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 10.4 fewer points per game at home (56.3) than away (66.7).

At home, Grambling knocked down 5.3 treys per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (5.1). Grambling's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.5%) than on the road (32.5%).

Grambling Upcoming Schedule