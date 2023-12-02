How to Watch Grambling vs. Dayton on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Grambling Tigers (2-5) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when visiting the Dayton Flyers (5-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at UD Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.
Grambling vs. Dayton Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Grambling Stats Insights
- The Tigers' 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Flyers have given up to their opponents (43.6%).
- Grambling is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 330th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Flyers sit at 324th.
- The Tigers' 70.4 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 66.7 the Flyers allow.
- When it scores more than 66.7 points, Grambling is 2-2.
Grambling Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Grambling averaged 73 points per game last season. Away, it scored 64.9.
- In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 10.4 fewer points per game at home (56.3) than away (66.7).
- At home, Grambling knocked down 5.3 treys per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (5.1). Grambling's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.5%) than on the road (32.5%).
Grambling Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 92-37
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/22/2023
|Sam Houston
|L 86-68
|Trojan Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Troy
|L 80-67
|Trojan Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Dayton
|-
|UD Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
