Will Jamie Benn Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 2?
The Dallas Stars' upcoming game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled for Saturday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Jamie Benn light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jamie Benn score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Benn stats and insights
- Benn has scored in four of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.
- Benn has picked up three assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 11.8% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 85 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Benn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|15:37
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:27
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|14:35
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:57
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|17:08
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:22
|Away
|W 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.