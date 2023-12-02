Saturday's game that pits the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-2) versus the Nicholls State Colonels (3-5) at Thomas Assembly Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-67 in favor of Louisiana Tech, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 2.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Louisiana Tech vs. Nicholls State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Louisiana Tech vs. Nicholls State Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 81, Nicholls State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisiana Tech vs. Nicholls State

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisiana Tech (-14.0)

Louisiana Tech (-14.0) Computer Predicted Total: 147.1

Louisiana Tech has a 4-1-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Nicholls State, who is 4-2-0 ATS. The Bulldogs are 1-4-0 and the Colonels are 3-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +113 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.1 points per game. They're putting up 79.1 points per game to rank 99th in college basketball and are giving up 63 per outing to rank 32nd in college basketball.

Louisiana Tech wins the rebound battle by an average of 6.2 boards. It is collecting 36.6 rebounds per game (65th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.4 per contest.

Louisiana Tech connects on 8.7 three-pointers per game (82nd in college basketball) while shooting 37% from beyond the arc (71st in college basketball). It is making 2.7 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6 per game while shooting 30.2%.

The Bulldogs average 100.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (73rd in college basketball), and allow 80.3 points per 100 possessions (34th in college basketball).

Louisiana Tech has committed 1.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.9 (105th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.7 (154th in college basketball).

