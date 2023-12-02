The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-2) are heavily favored (by 13.5 points) to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Nicholls State Colonels (3-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 142.5.

Louisiana Tech vs. Nicholls State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Thomas Assembly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Louisiana Tech -13.5 142.5

Louisiana Tech Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana Tech's games have gone over 142.5 points just once this season (in five outings).

Louisiana Tech has had an average of 142.1 points in its games this season, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Bulldogs are 4-1-0 ATS this season.

Louisiana Tech has been listed as the favorite three times this season and has won all of those games.

The Bulldogs have played as a favorite of -1100 or more once this season and won that game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 91.7% chance of a victory for Louisiana Tech.

Louisiana Tech vs. Nicholls State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisiana Tech 1 20% 79.1 154.6 63 143.4 141.9 Nicholls State 3 50% 75.5 154.6 80.4 143.4 145

Additional Louisiana Tech Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs record 79.1 points per game, just 1.3 fewer points than the 80.4 the Colonels give up.

Louisiana Tech vs. Nicholls State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisiana Tech 4-1-0 1-0 1-4-0 Nicholls State 4-2-0 3-1 3-3-0

Louisiana Tech vs. Nicholls State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Louisiana Tech Nicholls State 9-6 Home Record 11-2 4-11 Away Record 4-11 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-7-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

