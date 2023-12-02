McNeese vs. UT Martin: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The McNeese Cowboys (6-2) welcome in the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-3) after winning four straight home games. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
McNeese vs. UT Martin Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
McNeese vs. UT Martin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|McNeese Moneyline
|UT Martin Moneyline
|BetMGM
|McNeese (-10.5)
|152.5
|-700
|+500
|FanDuel
|McNeese (-10.5)
|152.5
|-900
|+570
McNeese vs. UT Martin Betting Trends
- McNeese has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
- Games featuring the Cowboys have gone over the point total just once this season.
- UT Martin has covered twice in six games with a spread this season.
- A total of four Skyhawks games this year have gone over the point total.
