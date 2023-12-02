Saturday's game that pits the McNeese Cowboys (6-2) against the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-3) at The Legacy Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-66 in favor of McNeese, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 2.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

McNeese vs. UT Martin Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana Venue: The Legacy Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

McNeese vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: McNeese 84, UT Martin 66

Spread & Total Prediction for McNeese vs. UT Martin

Computer Predicted Spread: McNeese (-18.5)

McNeese (-18.5) Computer Predicted Total: 150.3

McNeese's record against the spread so far this season is 4-1-0, and UT Martin's is 2-4-0. The Cowboys have a 1-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Skyhawks have a record of 4-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

McNeese Performance Insights

The Cowboys are outscoring opponents by 21.1 points per game with a +169 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.9 points per game (92nd in college basketball) and allow 58.8 per outing (ninth in college basketball).

McNeese ranks 146th in college basketball at 34.1 rebounds per game. That's 4.6 more than the 29.5 its opponents average.

McNeese connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (178th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.8 on average.

The Cowboys' 105.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 27th in college basketball, and the 77.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 14th in college basketball.

McNeese wins the turnover battle by 6.7 per game, committing 8.4 (11th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.1.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.