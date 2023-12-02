Saturday's contest at Lakefront Arena has the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-2) taking on the New Orleans Privateers (1-5) at 3:00 PM (on December 2). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Louisiana by a score of 65-60, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Privateers are coming off of an 80-63 loss to South Alabama in their last game on Wednesday.

New Orleans vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans vs. Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana 65, New Orleans 60

Other Southland Predictions

New Orleans Schedule Analysis

The Privateers notched their best win of the season on November 21, when they beat the Alcorn State Braves, who rank No. 298 in our computer rankings, 53-42.

The Privateers have two losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, New Orleans is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most defeats.

The Privateers have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (two).

New Orleans Leaders

Dee Dee Pryor: 12.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.6 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

12.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.6 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Alexis Calderon: 8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Justice Ross: 8.8 PTS, 27.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

8.8 PTS, 27.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Jayla Kimbrough: 7.8 PTS, 38.6 FG%

7.8 PTS, 38.6 FG% Brianna Ellis: 4.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 25 FG%

New Orleans Performance Insights

The Privateers have been outscored by 21.2 points per game (scoring 53.8 points per game to rank 326th in college basketball while allowing 75 per outing to rank 326th in college basketball) and have a -127 scoring differential overall.

