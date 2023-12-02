The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the New Orleans Privateers (1-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Lakefront Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

New Orleans vs. Louisiana Scoring Comparison

  • The Ragin' Cajuns' 65.5 points per game are 9.5 fewer points than the 75 the Privateers allow to opponents.
  • The 53.8 points per game the Privateers score are just 0.6 more points than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (53.2).
  • New Orleans has a 0-4 record when putting up more than 53.2 points.
  • When Louisiana gives up fewer than 53.8 points, it is 3-0.
  • The Privateers shoot 30.6% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Ragin' Cajuns concede defensively.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns shoot 38.7% from the field, 3.9% lower than the Privateers allow.

New Orleans Leaders

  • Dee Dee Pryor: 12.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.6 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)
  • Alexis Calderon: 8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
  • Justice Ross: 8.8 PTS, 27.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
  • Jayla Kimbrough: 7.8 PTS, 38.6 FG%
  • Brianna Ellis: 4.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 25 FG%

New Orleans Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Alcorn State W 53-42 Lakefront Arena
11/26/2023 @ Houston L 81-54 Fertitta Center
11/29/2023 @ South Alabama L 80-63 Mitchell Center
12/2/2023 Louisiana - Lakefront Arena
12/6/2023 @ Tulane - Devlin Fieldhouse
12/11/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena

