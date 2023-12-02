The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the New Orleans Privateers (1-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Lakefront Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

New Orleans vs. Louisiana Scoring Comparison

The Ragin' Cajuns' 65.5 points per game are 9.5 fewer points than the 75 the Privateers allow to opponents.

The 53.8 points per game the Privateers score are just 0.6 more points than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (53.2).

New Orleans has a 0-4 record when putting up more than 53.2 points.

When Louisiana gives up fewer than 53.8 points, it is 3-0.

The Privateers shoot 30.6% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Ragin' Cajuns concede defensively.

The Ragin' Cajuns shoot 38.7% from the field, 3.9% lower than the Privateers allow.

New Orleans Leaders

Dee Dee Pryor: 12.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.6 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

12.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.6 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Alexis Calderon: 8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Justice Ross: 8.8 PTS, 27.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

8.8 PTS, 27.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Jayla Kimbrough: 7.8 PTS, 38.6 FG%

7.8 PTS, 38.6 FG% Brianna Ellis: 4.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 25 FG%

New Orleans Schedule