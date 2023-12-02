Northwestern State vs. Baylor: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 2
The Northwestern State Demons (1-6) are heavy underdogs (by 35.5 points) to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 9 Baylor Bears (7-0) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 158.5.
Northwestern State vs. Baylor Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Waco, Texas
- Venue: Ferrell Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Baylor
|-35.5
|158.5
Demons Betting Records & Stats
- Northwestern State and its opponents have scored more than 158.5 combined points twice this season.
- Northwestern State's contests this season have a 153.4-point average over/under, 5.1 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Northwestern State has gone 4-2-0 ATS this season.
- Both Baylor and Northwestern State have covered the spread 66.7% of the time this year, resulting in a 4-2-0 ATS record for the Bears and a 4-2-0 record for the Demons.
Northwestern State vs. Baylor Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 158.5
|% of Games Over 158.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Baylor
|5
|83.3%
|93.0
|168.1
|72.6
|150.9
|148.3
|Northwestern State
|2
|33.3%
|75.1
|168.1
|78.3
|150.9
|148.5
Additional Northwestern State Insights & Trends
- The Demons' 75.1 points per game are just 2.5 more points than the 72.6 the Bears allow.
- When it scores more than 72.6 points, Northwestern State is 2-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
Northwestern State vs. Baylor Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 35.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Baylor
|4-2-0
|0-0
|5-1-0
|Northwestern State
|4-2-0
|0-0
|5-1-0
Northwestern State vs. Baylor Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Baylor
|Northwestern State
|14-3
|Home Record
|10-3
|5-5
|Away Record
|10-7
|10-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-5-0
|82.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.8
|71.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.6
|8-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-5-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-7-0
