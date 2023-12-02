The New Orleans Pelicans (11-9) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to play the Chicago Bulls (6-14) on Saturday, December 2 at United Center, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their last matchup on Friday, the Pelicans secured a 121-106 victory over the Spurs. In the victory, Jonas Valanciunas led the Pelicans with 24 points.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Rib 3.5 4.1 0.7 Matt Ryan SF Out Calf 9.3 2.3 1.1 Jose Alvarado PG Out Ankle 6.8 2.2 2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee), Onuralp Bitim: Out (Illness), Zach LaVine: Out (Foot), DeMar DeRozan: Questionable (Ankle)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pelicans vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSNO

NBCS-CHI and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans vs. Bulls Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -3.5 220.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.