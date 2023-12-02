Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Red River Parish Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Red River Parish, Louisiana, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Red River Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Silliman Institute at Riverdale Academy
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Coushatta, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
