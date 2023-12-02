The Rice Owls and the Texas A&M-CC Islanders take the court for one of two games on the college basketball slate on Saturday that feature Southland teams.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southland Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Rice Owls at Texas A&M-CC Islanders 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at New Orleans Privateers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Southland games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!