Toledo vs. Miami (OH): MAC Championship, spread, over/under and promo codes – December 2
In this season's MAC Championship Game, the Toledo Rockets are strong favorites (-7.5) over the Miami (OH) RedHawks. Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan will act as host on December 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 44 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Toledo vs. Miami (OH) matchup.
Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Ford Field
Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Toledo Moneyline
|Miami (OH) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Toledo (-7.5)
|44
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Toledo (-7.5)
|44.5
|-300
|+240
Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends
- Toledo has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- The Rockets have covered the spread three times this season (3-6 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
- Miami (OH) has put together an 8-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The RedHawks have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
Toledo & Miami (OH) 2023 Futures Odds
|Toledo
|To Win the MAC
|-274
|Bet $274 to win $100
|Miami (OH)
|To Win the MAC
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
