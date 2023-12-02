The Troy Trojans are expected to come out on top in their game versus the Appalachian State Mountaineers at 4:00 PM on Saturday, December 2, based on our computer projections. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Troy vs. Appalachian State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Troy (-5) Toss Up (53.5) Troy 32, Appalachian State 21

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 14 Predictions

Troy Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Troy vs. Appalachian State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Trojans a 69.2% chance to win.

The Trojans have seven wins in 11 games against the spread this year.

Troy has an ATS record of 6-1 when playing as at least 5-point favorites.

There have been four Trojans games (out of 11) that hit the over this season.

The over/under in this game is 53.5 points, 4.7 higher than the average total in Troy games this season.

Appalachian State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Mountaineers based on the moneyline is 35.7%.

The Mountaineers have a 6-5-1 record against the spread this season.

When it has played as at least 5-point underdogs this season, Appalachian State is 2-0 against the spread.

In the Mountaineers' 12 games with a set total, six have hit the over (50%).

The average point total for Appalachian State this year is 1.8 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trojans vs. Mountaineers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Troy 29.7 16.7 30.8 17.8 28.5 15.5 Appalachian State 35.8 26.7 41.0 25.5 30.5 27.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.