In the matchup between the No. 25 SMU Mustangs and the No. 17 Tulane Green Wave on Saturday, December 2 at 4:00 PM, our projection system expects the Mustangs to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Tulane vs. SMU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction SMU (+3) Over (46.5) SMU 28, Tulane 24

Tulane Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Green Wave have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

The Green Wave have beaten the spread five times in 11 games.

In games it is played as 3-point favorites or more, Tulane has an ATS record of 5-5.

Tulane has had two games (out of 11) go over the total this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 46.5 points, 7.1 fewer than the average total in this season's Tulane contests.

SMU Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mustangs have a 43.5% chance to win.

The Mustangs have gone 6-5-0 ATS this season.

SMU is 0-2 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or greater this season.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Mustangs' 11 games with a set total.

The average point total for SMU this year is 12.2 points higher than this game's over/under.

Green Wave vs. Mustangs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulane 27.9 18.3 30.9 21.4 23.8 14.0 SMU 41.8 17.7 52.3 12.5 31.3 22.8

