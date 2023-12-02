The New Orleans Pelicans, Zion Williamson included, match up versus the Chicago Bulls on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 121-106 win over the Spurs, Williamson totaled 12 points and seven assists.

We're going to look at Williamson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 23.3 24.1 Rebounds 6.5 5.8 5.1 Assists 5.5 5.0 5.2 PRA -- 34.1 34.4 PR -- 29.1 29.2



Zion Williamson Insights vs. the Bulls

Williamson has taken 16.3 shots per game this season and made 9.1 per game, which account for 14.8% and 17.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Pelicans average the third-most possessions per game with 102. His opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Allowing 112.9 points per game, the Bulls are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

Allowing 46.3 rebounds per game, the Bulls are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.

The Bulls are the 25th-ranked team in the league, giving up 27.8 assists per game.

Zion Williamson vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/9/2022 31 19 5 1 0 0 0

