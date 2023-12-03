When the Detroit Lions (8-3) and New Orleans Saints (5-6) play on December 3 at Caesars Superdome, Jared Goff and Derek Carr will be under center for their respective offenses. Which signal caller has the advantage in this bout? Find out below.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Saints vs. Lions Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Carr this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Derek Carr vs. Jared Goff Matchup

Derek Carr 2023 Stats Jared Goff 11 Games Played 11 65.6% Completion % 67.9% 2,535 (230.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,075 (279.5) 10 Touchdowns 18 5 Interceptions 8 40 (3.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) 23 (2.1) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Lions Defensive Stats

This season, the Lions are bottom-10 in points allowed, placing 24th in the NFL with 258 points given up (23.5 per game). They also rank ninth in total yards allowed (3,507).

When it comes to defending the pass, Detroit has given up 2,503 passing yards this season, ranking 17th in the league. In terms of passing touchdowns allowed, it is 27th in the NFL with 19.

Against the run, the Lions' defense has been clicking this season, as it ranks fifth in the league with 1,004 total rushing yards allowed (91.3 per game).

Defensively, Detroit ranks 30th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 68.6%. In third-down percentage allowed, it is 10th (36.2%).

Who comes out on top when the Lions and the Saints square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Jared Goff Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 260.5 yards

: Over/Under 260.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Saints Defensive Stats

This year, the Lions have had one of the bottom defenses in the league, ranking 24th in the NFL by allowing 23.5 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank ninth in the NFL with 318.8 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to defending the pass, Detroit has given up 2,503 passing yards this year, ranking 17th in the league. In terms of passing touchdowns allowed, it ranks 27th in the NFL with 19.

Against the run, the Lions are top-10 this season, ranking fifth in the NFL with 1,004 total rushing yards allowed (91.3 allowed per game). They also rank 14th in rushing TDs allowed (eight).

Defensively, Detroit is 30th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 68.6%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it is 10th (36.2%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.