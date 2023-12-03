Saints vs. Lions Injury Report — Week 13
Entering this week's action, the New Orleans Saints (5-6) have 10 players currently listed on the injury report as they square off against the Detroit Lions (8-3) on Sunday, December 3 at Caesars Superdome, with kick-off at 1:00 PM .
Watch the Saints in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Saints are coming off of a loss to the Atlanta Falcons by the score of 24-15.
In their last game, the Lions lost 29-22 to the Green Bay Packers.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|Thigh
|Out
|Erik McCoy
|OL
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Andrus Peat
|OL
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Pete Werner
|LB
|Shoulder
|Out
|Marcus Maye
|S
|Shoulder
|Out
|Chris Olave
|WR
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Cameron Jordan
|DE
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Blake Grupe
|K
|Right groin
|Questionable
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|Ankle
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Detroit Lions Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|David Montgomery
|RB
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jonah Jackson
|OG
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|Back
|Full Participation In Practice
|Alex Anzalone
|LB
|Hand
|Out
|Tracy Walker
|S
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Hendon Hooker
|QB
|Knee
|Out
Saints vs. Lions Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Lions or the Saints with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Saints Season Insights
- The Saints are accumulating 347.1 total yards per game on offense this season (12th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 320.3 total yards per contest (12th-ranked).
- With 20.8 points per game on offense, the Saints rank 19th in the NFL. On defense, they rank eighth, giving up 20.2 points per contest.
- In terms of passing, the Saints rank 11th in the NFL (242.7 passing yards per game) and seventh on the other side of the ball (196.3 passing yards allowed per contest).
- From an offensive perspective, New Orleans is putting up 104.4 rushing yards per contest (19th-ranked). It ranks 23rd in the NFL on defense (124 rushing yards surrendered per game).
- The Saints have accumulated 20 forced turnovers (fourth in NFL) and committed 14 turnovers (11th in NFL) this season for a +6 turnover margin that ranks sixth in the NFL.
Saints vs. Lions Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Lions (-4)
- Moneyline: Lions (-210), Saints (+170)
- Total: 47 points
Sign up to live bet on the Lions-Saints matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.