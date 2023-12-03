Sportsbooks give the Detroit Lions (8-3) the advantage on Sunday, December 3, 2023 against the New Orleans Saints (5-6). Detroit is favored by 4 points. The over/under is set at 46 points for the game.

Before the Lions take on the Saints, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights. As the Saints ready for this matchup against the Lions, here are their betting insights and trends.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints vs. Lions Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Detroit Moneyline New Orleans Moneyline BetMGM Lions (-4) 46 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Lions (-4.5) 45.5 -205 +172 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 13 Odds

New Orleans vs. Detroit Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Saints vs. Lions Betting Insights

New Orleans owns two wins against the spread this year.

There have been three New Orleans games (out of 11) that hit the over this season.

Detroit has gone 7-4-0 ATS this season.

As a 4-point favorite or greater, the Lions have two wins ATS (2-3).

Detroit has hit the over in seven of its 11 games with a set total (63.6%).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.