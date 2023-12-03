How to Watch Southern vs. Mississippi State on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Southern Jaguars (1-6) will visit the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1) after dropping five road games in a row. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Southern vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Southern Stats Insights
- The Jaguars have shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 35.8% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
- This season, Southern has a 1-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 35.8% from the field.
- The Jaguars are the 358th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 108th.
- The Jaguars' 67.7 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 60.3 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- Southern has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 60.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Southern scored more points at home (82.5 per game) than away (65.4) last season.
- The Jaguars conceded 66.9 points per game at home last season, and 73.6 away.
- At home, Southern drained 9.1 3-pointers per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (6.7). Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (30.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Illinois
|L 88-60
|State Farm Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|L 71-59
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 93-56
|Fiserv Forum
|12/3/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|F. G. Clark Center
|12/12/2023
|Champion Christian
|-
|F. G. Clark Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.