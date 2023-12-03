The Southern Jaguars (1-6) will visit the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1) after dropping five road games in a row. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Southern vs. Mississippi State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
  • TV: SECN
Southern Stats Insights

  • The Jaguars have shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 35.8% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
  • This season, Southern has a 1-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 35.8% from the field.
  • The Jaguars are the 358th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 108th.
  • The Jaguars' 67.7 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 60.3 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • Southern has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 60.3 points.

Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Southern scored more points at home (82.5 per game) than away (65.4) last season.
  • The Jaguars conceded 66.9 points per game at home last season, and 73.6 away.
  • At home, Southern drained 9.1 3-pointers per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (6.7). Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (30.5%).

Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Illinois L 88-60 State Farm Center
11/25/2023 @ Valparaiso L 71-59 Athletics-Recreation Center
11/28/2023 @ Marquette L 93-56 Fiserv Forum
12/3/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
12/9/2023 SE Louisiana - F. G. Clark Center
12/12/2023 Champion Christian - F. G. Clark Center

