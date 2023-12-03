The Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning run when taking on the Southern Jaguars (1-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mississippi State vs. Southern matchup in this article.

Southern vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Southern vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline Southern Moneyline BetMGM Mississippi State (-26.5) 142.5 -10000 +1600 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mississippi State (-26.5) 142.5 -10000 +3000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Southern vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends

Southern has won just one game against the spread this year.

The Jaguars have been an underdog by 26.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.

Mississippi State is 5-2-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, two of the Bulldogs games have gone over the point total.

