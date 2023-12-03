The Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) will face the Southern Jaguars (1-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Southern vs. Mississippi State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 3

Sunday, December 3 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Southern Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Players to Watch

Jimmy Bell Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK

9.8 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK Cameron Matthews: 8.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Josh Hubbard: 16.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK D.J. Jeffries: 4.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

4.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK Dashawn Davis: 9.2 PTS, 0.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Bell: 9.8 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK

9.8 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK Matthews: 8.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Hubbard: 16.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jeffries: 4.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

4.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK Davis: 9.2 PTS, 0.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern vs. Mississippi State Stat Comparison

Mississippi State Rank Mississippi State AVG Southern AVG Southern Rank 176th 76.2 Points Scored 71.8 239th 20th 58.8 Points Allowed 90.4 360th 64th 38.0 Rebounds 24.6 360th 257th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 6.8 312th 88th 8.6 3pt Made 7.0 209th 206th 12.8 Assists 13.0 195th 185th 12.2 Turnovers 12.8 229th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.