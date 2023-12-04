When the Dallas Stars face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jamie Benn light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Jamie Benn score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Benn stats and insights

In five of 22 games this season, Benn has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Benn's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Benn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 14:55 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:57 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:11 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 2 0 2 15:37 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:27 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 14:35 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:57 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:10 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 2 0 2 17:08 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 3-2

Stars vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

