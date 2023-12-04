Monday's game between the South Alabama Jaguars (5-2) and the Nicholls Colonels (5-4) at Mitchell Center has a projected final score of 66-59 based on our computer prediction, with a favored South Alabama squad taking home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 4.

The Colonels' most recent game on Thursday ended in a 54-46 loss to Alcorn State.

Nicholls vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Nicholls vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: South Alabama 66, Nicholls 59

Other Southland Predictions

Nicholls Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Colonels took down the Tulane Green Wave on the road on November 8 by a score of 69-66.

Nicholls has two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.

Nicholls 2023-24 Best Wins

69-66 on the road over Tulane (No. 204) on November 8

63-55 over Eastern Illinois (No. 299) on November 24

Nicholls Leaders

Lexi Alexander: 10.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.6 FG%

10.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.6 FG% Betzalys Delgado: 5.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.1 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

5.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.1 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29) Britiya Curtis: 10.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44 FG%, 40 3PT% (14-for-35)

10.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44 FG%, 40 3PT% (14-for-35) Kyla Hamilton: 8.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)

8.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36) Deonna Brister: 7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

Nicholls Performance Insights

The Colonels put up 64.3 points per game (217th in college basketball) while allowing 58.8 per contest (91st in college basketball). They have a +50 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game.

