How to Watch the Nicholls vs. South Alabama Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Nicholls Colonels (5-4) will visit the South Alabama Jaguars (5-2) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Nicholls Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
Nicholls vs. South Alabama Scoring Comparison
- The Colonels put up only 1.2 more points per game (64.3) than the Jaguars allow (63.1).
- Nicholls is 4-0 when it scores more than 63.1 points.
- South Alabama has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.3 points.
- The Jaguars score 11.6 more points per game (70.4) than the Colonels give up (58.8).
- South Alabama is 5-1 when scoring more than 58.8 points.
- Nicholls is 5-4 when allowing fewer than 70.4 points.
- The Jaguars are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, 2.6% higher than the Colonels concede to opponents (36.5%).
- The Colonels make 41.3% of their shots from the field, 8.5% higher than the Jaguars' defensive field-goal percentage.
Nicholls Leaders
- Lexi Alexander: 10.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.6 FG%
- Betzalys Delgado: 5.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.1 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)
- Britiya Curtis: 10.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35)
- Kyla Hamilton: 8.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)
- Deonna Brister: 7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
Nicholls Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|L 63-40
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/28/2023
|Dillard
|W 68-36
|Stopher Gym
|11/30/2023
|@ Alcorn State
|L 54-46
|Davey Whitney Complex
|12/4/2023
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
|12/9/2023
|UAB
|-
|Stopher Gym
|12/20/2023
|@ Grambling
|-
|Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
