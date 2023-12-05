Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Caddo Parish, Louisiana today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Booker T. Washington High School at Northwood High School

Game Time: 12:01 AM CT on December 4

12:01 AM CT on December 4 Location: Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, LA Conference: 4A - District 1

4A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy at Woodlawn High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwood High School at Huntington High School