CUSA Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Sam Houston Bearkats versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders is one of two games on Tuesday's college basketball schedule that features a CUSA team on the court.
CUSA Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Sam Houston Bearkats at Texas Tech Red Raiders
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UC Irvine Anteaters at New Mexico State Aggies
|8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
