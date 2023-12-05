Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson Davis Parish Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake Arthur High School at Hathaway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Jennings, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.