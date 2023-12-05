Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ouachita Parish Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Ouachita Parish, Louisiana? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ouachita Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ouachita Parish High School at Bossier High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.