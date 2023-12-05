The No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the No. 5 UConn Huskies (7-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UConn vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

UConn Stats Insights

  • The Huskies make 50.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
  • UConn has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the 62nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Huskies sit at 34th.
  • The Huskies put up 13.8 more points per game (85.8) than the Tar Heels give up (72.0).
  • UConn is 7-0 when scoring more than 72.0 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
  • North Carolina is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the 62nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 46th.
  • The Tar Heels put up 24.7 more points per game (86.3) than the Huskies give up (61.6).
  • When North Carolina gives up fewer than 85.8 points, it is 6-1.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UConn posted 83.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 13.2 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Huskies were better at home last year, ceding 63.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 in away games.
  • UConn sunk 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.0 more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, North Carolina averaged 78.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 70.2.
  • At home, the Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 71.1.
  • At home, North Carolina sunk 7.5 treys per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.4). North Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.0%) than away (29.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Manhattan W 90-60 XL Center
11/27/2023 New Hampshire W 84-64 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
12/1/2023 @ Kansas L 69-65 Allen Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 North Carolina - Madison Square Garden
12/9/2023 UAPB - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
12/15/2023 @ Gonzaga - McCarthey Athletic Center

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Arkansas W 87-72 Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Tennessee W 100-92 Dean Smith Center
12/2/2023 Florida State W 78-70 Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 UConn - Madison Square Garden
12/16/2023 Kentucky - State Farm Arena
12/20/2023 Oklahoma - Spectrum Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.