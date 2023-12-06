A pair of struggling squads square off when the Tulane Green Wave (3-4) host the New Orleans Privateers (1-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Green Wave will aim to stop a three-game losing streak versus the Privateers, who have lost three in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game

New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

New Orleans vs. Tulane Scoring Comparison

  • The Privateers put up an average of 52.0 points per game, 13.3 fewer points than the 65.3 the Green Wave allow.
  • The Green Wave score 5.2 fewer points per game (65.4) than the Privateers give up (70.6).
  • When New Orleans allows fewer than 65.4 points, it is 1-1.
  • The Green Wave shoot 38.2% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Privateers concede defensively.
  • The Privateers make 30.8% of their shots from the field, 9.4% lower than the Green Wave's defensive field-goal percentage.

New Orleans Leaders

  • Dee Dee Pryor: 11.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 30.4 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)
  • Alexis Calderon: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)
  • Justice Ross: 8.7 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
  • Jayla Kimbrough: 7.9 PTS, 42.0 FG%
  • Brianna Ellis: 3.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 21.9 FG%

New Orleans Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ Houston L 81-54 Fertitta Center
11/29/2023 @ South Alabama L 80-63 Mitchell Center
12/2/2023 Louisiana L 44-41 Lakefront Arena
12/6/2023 @ Tulane - Devlin Fieldhouse
12/11/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena
12/18/2023 Tarleton State - Lakefront Arena

