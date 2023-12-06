Southland Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 6
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are five games featuring a Southland team on the Wednesday college basketball schedule, including the Lamar Cardinals versus the Texas A&M Aggies.
Southland Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Lamar Cardinals at Texas A&M Aggies
|12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6
|SEC Network +
|Tarleton State Texans at Northwestern State Demons
|6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|New Orleans Privateers at Tulane Green Wave
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6
|-
|Houston Christian Huskies at Kansas Jayhawks
|7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6
|-
|McNeese Cowgirls at Kansas State Wildcats
|7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
