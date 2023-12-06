Stars vs. Panthers December 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Carter Verhaeghe and Roope Hintz will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Florida Panthers play the Dallas Stars at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday, December 6 at 7:00 PM ET.
Stars vs. Panthers Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Panthers (-120)
- Total: 6
- TV: TNT,Max
Stars Players to Watch
- Joe Pavelski's 11 goals and 13 assists in 23 contests give him 24 points on the season.
- Jason Robertson's 22 points this season, including eight goals and 14 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Dallas.
- This season, Dallas' Hintz has 20 points, courtesy of eight goals (third on team) and 12 assists (fourth).
- In the crease, Scott Wedgewood has a .911 save percentage (26th in the league), with 195 total saves, while allowing 19 goals (3.2 goals against average). He has put together a 4-1-1 record between the posts for Dallas this season.
Panthers Players to Watch
- Sam Reinhart has been a key contributor for Florida this season, collecting 29 points in 24 games.
- Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another important player for Florida, with 22 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring seven goals and adding 15 assists.
- Verhaeghe's 20 points this season are via 11 goals and nine assists.
- Anthony Stolarz's record is 3-2-1. He has given up 14 goals (2.34 goals against average) and recorded 153 saves.
Stars vs. Panthers Stat Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Stars AVG
|Stars Rank
|20th
|3
|Goals Scored
|3.39
|7th
|4th
|2.54
|Goals Allowed
|2.83
|10th
|2nd
|34.3
|Shots
|29.7
|22nd
|3rd
|27.4
|Shots Allowed
|31.5
|21st
|24th
|17.5%
|Power Play %
|22.06%
|11th
|12th
|81.71%
|Penalty Kill %
|88.75%
|3rd
