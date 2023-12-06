How to Watch the Tulane vs. New Orleans Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Tulane Green Wave (3-4) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the New Orleans Privateers (1-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The Privateers have also lost three games straight.
Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tulane vs. New Orleans Scoring Comparison
- The Privateers put up 13.3 fewer points per game (52) than the Green Wave allow their opponents to score (65.3).
- The Green Wave average 65.4 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 70.6 the Privateers give up.
- New Orleans has a 1-1 record when allowing fewer than 65.4 points.
- The Green Wave shoot 38.2% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Privateers concede defensively.
- The Privateers shoot 30.8% from the field, 9.4% lower than the Green Wave allow.
Tulane Leaders
- Kyren Whittington: 15.1 PTS, 3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
- Hannah Pratt: 14.3 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (18-for-56)
- Marta Galic: 13.1 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)
- Irina Parau: 8 PTS, 40 FG%
- Amira Mabry: 7.6 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
Tulane Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Virginia
|L 81-59
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 76-70
|John Gray Gymnasium
|12/1/2023
|@ Missouri State
|L 70-60
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/6/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/10/2023
|Howard
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
