Thursday's game features the Arkansas Razorbacks (7-2) and the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-6) facing off at Bud Walton Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-59 victory for heavily favored Arkansas according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 7.

The Lady Techsters are coming off of a 71-63 loss to Vanderbilt in their last outing on Sunday.

Louisiana Tech vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Louisiana Tech vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 77, Louisiana Tech 59

Other CUSA Predictions

Louisiana Tech Schedule Analysis

The Lady Techsters have no victories against D1 teams this season.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Techsters are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Louisiana Tech is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most defeats.

Louisiana Tech Leaders

Salma Bates: 11.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 35.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57)

11.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 35.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57) Anna Larr Roberson: 12.5 PTS, 55.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)

12.5 PTS, 55.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6) Silvia Nativi: 7.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.1 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

7.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.1 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25) Robyn Lee: 8.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.3 FG%

8.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.3 FG% Jianna Morris: 8.1 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights

The Lady Techsters' -20 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 64.5 points per game (208th in college basketball) while allowing 67.0 per outing (233rd in college basketball).

