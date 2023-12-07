The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-6) will attempt to stop a four-game road losing skid at the Arkansas Razorbacks (7-2) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: SEC Network +

Louisiana Tech vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Techsters' 64.5 points per game are only 2.2 fewer points than the 66.7 the Razorbacks give up.
  • Louisiana Tech has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 66.7 points.
  • Arkansas has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.5 points.
  • The 73.7 points per game the Razorbacks score are 6.7 more points than the Lady Techsters allow (67).
  • Arkansas has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 67 points.
  • When Louisiana Tech allows fewer than 73.7 points, it is 2-3.
  • The Razorbacks are making 37.6% of their shots from the field, 4.7% lower than the Lady Techsters concede to opponents (42.3%).
  • The Lady Techsters shoot 41% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Razorbacks concede.

Louisiana Tech Leaders

  • Salma Bates: 11.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 35.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57)
  • Anna Larr Roberson: 12.5 PTS, 55.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)
  • Silvia Nativi: 7.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.1 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)
  • Robyn Lee: 8.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.3 FG%
  • Jianna Morris: 8.1 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

Louisiana Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Richmond L 83-56 Knapp Center
11/29/2023 UL Monroe L 60-52 Thomas Assembly Center
12/3/2023 @ Vanderbilt L 71-63 Memorial Gymnasium
12/7/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
12/9/2023 @ Arkansas State - First National Bank Arena
12/14/2023 SMU - Thomas Assembly Center

