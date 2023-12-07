Fantasy Football Week 14 QB Rankings
We have QB rankings available for you, heading into Week 14 of the NFL season -- see below prior to setting your fantasy lineup!
Top fantasy QBs this season heading into Week 14
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Pass Att./Game
|Rush Att./Game
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|286.9
|23.9
|36.1
|5.2
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|282.9
|23.6
|33.6
|10.1
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys
|254.9
|21.2
|34.3
|3.4
|C.J. Stroud
|Texans
|239.0
|19.9
|34.8
|2.9
|Sam Howell
|Commanders
|237.0
|18.2
|39.2
|3.1
|Justin Herbert
|Chargers
|232.4
|19.4
|36.6
|4.3
|Brock Purdy
|49ers
|228.5
|19.0
|27.7
|2.9
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|222.2
|18.5
|27.8
|9.3
|Patrick Mahomes II
|Chiefs
|222.1
|18.5
|37.0
|4.8
|Jordan Love
|Packers
|221.8
|18.5
|34.0
|3.3
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Dolphins
|210.3
|17.5
|33.4
|2.3
|Jared Goff
|Lions
|207.5
|17.3
|35.8
|2.3
|Trevor Lawrence
|Jaguars
|205.0
|17.1
|33.3
|4.7
|Russell Wilson
|Broncos
|200.4
|16.7
|28.8
|5.3
|Joshua Dobbs
|Cardinals and Vikings
|195.9
|16.3
|32.8
|6.0
|Baker Mayfield
|Buccaneers
|182.6
|15.2
|34.1
|3.8
|Geno Smith
|Seahawks
|172.8
|14.4
|33.5
|2.5
|Matthew Stafford
|Rams
|167.8
|15.3
|34.5
|1.5
|Kirk Cousins
|Vikings
|149.9
|18.7
|38.9
|1.8
|Joe Burrow
|Bengals
|147.2
|14.7
|36.5
|3.1
|Derek Carr
|Saints
|142.2
|11.9
|32.8
|1.9
|Justin Fields
|Bears
|137.5
|17.2
|27.8
|9.6
|Gardner Minshew
|Colts
|130.6
|11.9
|30.8
|2.1
|Desmond Ridder
|Falcons
|129.5
|11.8
|26.7
|3.8
|Taysom Hill
|Saints
|118.4
|9.9
|0.7
|5.8
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Houston Texans at New York Jets
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Green Bay Packers at New York Giants
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, December 11
|ABC
|Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, December 11
|ESPN
