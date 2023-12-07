The Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) take the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) on December 7, 2023.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.

Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TNT, truTV

TNT, truTV Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans vs Lakers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 48.1% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 45.7% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, New Orleans has an 11-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 28th.

The Pelicans' 114.6 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 113 the Lakers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 113 points, New Orleans is 9-4.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pelicans put up 117.4 points per game, 6.2 more than on the road (111.2). On defense they allow 113.2 points per game at home, 0.4 less than away (113.6).

At home, New Orleans gives up 113.2 points per game. Away, it allows 113.6.

At home the Pelicans are collecting 28.2 assists per game, 4.5 more than on the road (23.7).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans Injuries