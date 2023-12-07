Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sabine Parish Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Sabine Parish, Louisiana, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Sabine Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pleasant Hill High School at Stanley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Logansport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
