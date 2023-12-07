Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Landry Parish Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Saint Landry Parish, Louisiana, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Landry Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northwest High School at Sam Houston High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
