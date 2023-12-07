Currently, the Dallas Stars (14-7-3) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Washington Capitals (12-8-2) at Capital One Arena on Thursday, December 7 at 8:00 PM ET.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury T.J. Oshie RW Out Upper Body Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip

Stars vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Stars Season Insights

Dallas' 82 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.

Its goal differential (+12) makes the team eighth-best in the league.

Capitals Season Insights

With 50 goals (2.3 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.

Washington's total of 65 goals conceded (3.0 per game) is fourth-best in the league.

They have the 26th-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.

Stars vs. Capitals Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-140) Capitals (+115) 6

